Okehampton residents have been forewarned that the access route to Okehampton Medical Centre is set to change as the roadworks are about to enter the next phase.
Devon County Councillor James Grainger informed town councillors and residents at last night's town council meeting that patients would only be able to access the GP surgery from the west side of town when the road block moves for the next stage of the gasworks. Currently, the surgery can only be accessed from the east side of town.
East Street will be closed until February 20 while Wales and West Utilities, the gasworks contractor, replace the old metal pipes with plastic ones and reconnect pipes to properties along the street.
