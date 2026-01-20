A landslip has led to the temporary closure of an unclassified road from Bere Ferrers to Lopwell Dam.
The closure follows a landslide and partial collapse of the road. There is no alternative route.
Highways authority Devon County Council has closed the route for traffic until Sunday, July 12 for repairs to be carried out.
The order issued states “no persons shall proceed on the section of the affected unclassified road except for access to land or premises on or adjacent to that length of way. The order will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the sooner.”
Further information may be obtained by contacting Public Rights of Way on 0345 155 1004.
