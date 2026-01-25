An exciting new community arts complex has launched, offering space for classes, clubs and events in Tavistock.
The West Devon Art Studios, on Lakeside, is led by West Devon Art Workshops (WDAW), who have run art classes, community projects and events in Tavistock for over eight years.
The larger venue features a wheelchair accessible studio for the first time which can be used for drawing, painting, printmaking and textiles and upstairs there is a fully equipped craft and sculpture studio.
Gill Cairns from WDAW said “ Our lovely, dedicated art spaces are ideal for our regular art classes, but we also want to encourage others to set up art clubs and use the facilities.
“It would be great, for example, to have a club for adults with learning difficulties and an after-school club for young people.”
The new studios have been funded by the National Lottery and West Devon councillors and is a first step in realising the ambition of providing community arts facilities for local people that features in the town plan.
Tutor Andy Cairns added “We want this facility to be a welcoming space for everyone in our community. As an organisation we celebrate diversity because it enriches our lives.”
The workshops have produced the annual Dickensian Evening Christmas lantern procession, the Tavistock library mosaic and restored the mosaic on the outside of the pannier market.
The studios will be publicly launched at an open day for all on Saturday, February 7, 11am-2.30pm.
The opening coincides with the relaunch of the WDAW Art for All courses, where adults experiencing social isolation can learn a new skill and meet new people. For people on benefits the four-week courses are subsidised and this fee can be waived if students are referred by community organisations and agencies.
