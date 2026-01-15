The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, has written to the Home Secretary and the Policing Minister as she warned that the police risk facing funding shortfall under the proposed policing funding settlement for 2026–27.
The PCC has warned that the settlement leaves Devon & Cornwall Police facing a projected budget shortfall of around £3 million next year, even if council tax is increased to the maximum level permitted. Despite being one of the most financially stable police forces in the country, Devon and Cornwall has received one of the lowest provisional funding settlements nationally.
Ms Hernandez said: “Across England and Wales the average grant increase for policing is 3.3 per cent. However, in Devon and Cornwall, based on information provided so far, that figure is estimated to be 2.3 per cent. Only three policing areas in England have had a lower provisional settlement than Devon and Cornwall. This leaves me with an anticipated shortfall of around £3 million.”
The announcement of the settlement in December was made without full detail and without the usual consultation process, placing significant pressure on local governance arrangements. With key information still missing, the PCC has warned that it will be extremely difficult to provide the certainty required by the Police and Crime Panel ahead of its statutory meeting at the end of January where councillors will have the opportunity to veto the Commissioner’s proposal for the police part of the council tax - the policing precept.
Commissioner Hernandez said: “This settlement demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding by government of how police governance works and the timescales we are required to operate within. My team has been left trying to second-guess decisions that should have been clearly communicated months ago.”
Despite delivering more than £6 million in planned efficiencies next year, the PCC says any funding gap may affect the ability of the Chief Constable to maintain policing services at current levels.
Over recent years, Devon and Cornwall has strongly supported the government’s drive to increase police officer numbers. As a result, officer numbers now stand at a record 3,610. However, the PCC says the new provisional settlement appears to effectively penalise the force for this success by removing base funding for those officers.
The PCC also highlighted long-standing issues with the police funding formula which continues to fail rural and coastal areas. Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly face unique challenges including rurality, sparsity, and a significant seasonal influx of tourists, yet will receive one per cent less grant funding than the national average increase.
Local council taxpayers already fund 43 per cent of the total cost of policing in the area - a far higher proportion than many other parts of the country.
The PCC has called on the Home Office to urgently provide the missing information and to review the funding formula to address the ongoing inequity before policing services are further compromised.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.