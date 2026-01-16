Residents are asked to help celebrate the unsung heroes of our community.
West Devon Borough Council is on the lookout for people making valuable contributions to their communities in the 2026 West Devon Mayoral Awards.
These are people who quietly go about serving their fellow residents, often behind the scenes, who deserve wider recognition.
Therefore, nominations of these stalwarts of society are invited to present them with a mayoral award.
Cllr Paul Vachon, West Devon Mayor, said: “This is the 28th year of the awards, and are our way of highlighting people, groups and organisations who work to significantly benefit our communities through their selfless actions.
“The impact that people make can take many different shapes and sizes; there are many dynamic individuals out there doing terrific things in West Devon, whether that’s being a stalwart supporting a long-standing community sports team or village hall, or someone doing work to protect and enhance our beautiful environment.”
Previous winners have supported people where they live, led on dynamic projects, or been stalwarts working hard to support important community groups, buildings and institutions.
Cllr Vachon added: “We are all looking forward to hearing about these stories, so we are inviting anyone to please send in your nominations today and help us to honour those people in West Devon who may be our unsung heroes.”
Nominations are now open for the awards, which celebrated outstanding people deserving of public recognition for their unpaid work or contributions to their community in the borough.
Nominees can be individuals, groups and organisations making a difference to where people live in the borough.
There are four categories in this year’s awards. The first is The West Devon Mayoral Award for Under-18s which celebrates a noteworthy achievement of a person under the age of 18 living in the borough.
Also the West Devon Mayoral Award for an individual over 18 or organisation who have done something noteworthy or enhanced the borough’s reputation nationally.
The Mayor’s Green Award recognises the work of individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution to conservation and protection of the West Devon natural environment.
Finally, the Mayor’s Award for Long Service rewards some one or group who deserve to be recognised for their long service. It could be someone who’s been involved in a community group, volunteered locally or worked alone to improve the lives of people in West Devon.
Judges will include the mayor, deputy mayor, council leader and leader of the opposition. The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony on Tuesday, March 24, at the council’s offices at Kilworthy Park, in Tavistock.
The 2024/2025 winners were: Under 18’s - Lauren Blamey; Over 18’s - Peter Brennan; Organisation Award – West Devon CVS (Karen Nolan & Billie Burnett representing); Green Award – Frances Rickwood and Long Service Award – Mike Watson.
A deserving group or person can be nominated online with details of why they have been nominated them (nominations close on Friday, February 20).
