His funeral was rounded off with a specially-compiled audio recording of working steam trains, marking his enthusiasm for the locos. The unusual farewell was requested by Robin during his funeral planning, with certain West Country loco models specified for inclusion, the City of Wells and the Braunton. Robin was also knowledgeable in a wider sense about railways and had written an in-depth case on why the Tavistock-Bere Alston railway should be reinstated.