The Retail Awards recognise excellence across Best Retailer, Best Online Retailer and the new Best Wholesaler/Distributor category. Hospitality Awards cover favourites such as Chef of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Restaurant, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Pub (food-led), Best Bar (wet-led), Best Café and Best Takeaway or Street Food as well as Best Training School and the Sustainability Pioneer Award. New for 2026 is the Best Casual Dining category.