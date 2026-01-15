ABILITYNET and BT Group have announced an exciting new partnership to help adults aged 55 and over in Devon build essential digital skills and confidence and will support hundreds of local residents on their journey toward digital inclusion.
The programme is being delivered with the support of BT Group, which is committed to tackling digital exclusion as part of its role in the government’s ambition to bring lightning-fast broadband to underserved areas.
Participants will receive support through friendly group sessions and one-to-one guidance, delivered by AbilityNet’s expert project team and dedicated volunteers.
Sessions will be held at community venues across Devon or, where needed, in the comfort of people’s homes, ensuring flexibility and ease of access for everyone.
This initiative aims to support a wide range of people who are over 55, or disabled adults of any age, whether they’re looking to:
• Get online for the first time
• Stay connected with family and friends
• Manage health appointments
• Find employment
• Navigate online services with more confidence.
Rob McLean, Digital Inclusion Programme Manager at AbilityNet says: “Our vision at AbilityNet is to create a digital world that’s accessible to everyone.
“For more than 27 years, we’ve been helping older people and disabled individuals of all ages to navigate technology across the UK. "This partnership with BT Group brings us closer to our goal of supporting those who are digitally excluded.
“By helping them build confidence and expand their digital skills, we’re enabling people across Devon to live more independent and fulfilling lives. We’re thankful for the support of BT Group and proud to work alongside community partners in Devon.”
If you or someone you know who could benefit from digital skills support, get in touch with AbilityNet to ask about the help available: www.abilitynet.org.uk or AbilityNet helpline, 0300 180 0028 or contact Neil Winter – [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.