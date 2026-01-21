A volunteer-led group is seeking support to help more adults in Devon learn to read as costs and demand increase.
Read Easy North, East & West Devon, which provides free one-to-one reading coaching for adults, is seeking more volunteers and support to expand its services countywide.Joanna Clarke, fundraiser at Read Easy North, East & West Devon (Read Easy NEW Devon), said costs and demand remain high, with reading coaches currently supporting about 50 adults.
“We support people of all ages and backgrounds. We could be working with 19-year-olds or 70-year-olds. Some of the people we support have gone through the whole schooling system with no one identifying that they can’t read,” she said.
“We’re in a rural area, so often a coach may have to drive 25 miles to a reading session. It’s a challenge because petrol prices are continuing to rise and public transport is a bit hit and miss in Devon.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.