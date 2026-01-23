A WORKPLACE syndicate of 25 people has won £123,000 on The National Lottery EuroMillions draw, matching five Main Numbers plus a Lucky Star on Friday, July 25, 2025.
The group of current and former colleagues have been playing as a syndicate for 10 years.
The members said they planned to use their winnings to book holidays, make home improvements, and one member will buy a caravan.
The syndicate leader said: “This is the vindication of every email from the group at Christmas asking when we are going to win big, this is fantastic!”
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, congratulated the Devon-based prize winners, saying: “What wonderful news for our syndicate winners - 10 years of playing has really paid off! We hope they enjoy their holidays.”
