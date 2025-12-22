Drivers using the A38 round Plymouth are warned a new 60mph speed limit (reduced from 70mph) is in force from today, Monday, December 22, in both directions from Marsh Mills to the Tamar Bridge.
The speed limit is part of a safety scheme to reduce injury and death accidents speed limit on the Plymouth Parkway.
A safety review by National Highways showed the collision rate on this stretch is double the national average.
Between 2020 and 2024, there were 157 collisions resulting in 226 injuries.
New 60mph signs have been erected on the roadside and bridges between Marsh Mills interchange and the Tamar Bridge over the past weeks. These are in addition to road marking and electrical work.
The new speed limit now enforceable, say police, who add there are ‘clear safety reasons’ for the move which aims to reduce crashes causing injuries which are ‘far too high’ under the Vision Zero SW road safety injury reduction strategy. Police predict drivers will ‘adjust over time’ to the lower limit.
Jack Mason, National Highways safety manager, said: “The new 60mph speed limit covers eight km (five miles) from Marsh Mills interchange to the Tamar Bridge. This is in a bid to tackle the number of collisions on this stretch which are double the national average. Over the four years between 2020 and 2024, there were 157 collisions resulting in 226 injuries. This is a very busy stretch on the Plymouth Parkway with 60,000 vehicles a day, similar to a motorway. Our aim is to reduce the high number of injury collisions.”
A National Highways statement said: “There is a direct link between speed and collisions. The risk of serious injury or death increases with a minor increase in speed. Using collision data, research and risk assessments, we identify patterns and types of collisions causing harm to our road users.
“Using this evidence and knowledge, we review the speed limits of our roads. Our safety review of the route identified 60mph as the most appropriate speed limit for the use and characteristics of this road.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.