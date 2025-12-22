Jack Mason, National Highways safety manager, said: “The new 60mph speed limit covers eight km (five miles) from Marsh Mills interchange to the Tamar Bridge. This is in a bid to tackle the number of collisions on this stretch which are double the national average. Over the four years between 2020 and 2024, there were 157 collisions resulting in 226 injuries. This is a very busy stretch on the Plymouth Parkway with 60,000 vehicles a day, similar to a motorway. Our aim is to reduce the high number of injury collisions.”