Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious early morning assault in Tavistock
The victim sustained serious head and facial injuries, requiring lengthy hospital treatment, after being assaulted in Deer Park Lane shortly before 3am on Sunday, December 7.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “It was reported that following a short verbal exchange, the victim was attacked by two suspects. This left him with serious head and facial injuries, requiring extended hospital treatment.
“Two men, aged 18 and 19, and both from Tavistock, have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
“Anyone with relevant information which may assist the investigation is asked to get in touch.”
Contact the police through their website or by calling 101, quoting crime number 50250313106.
