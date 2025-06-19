A Callington care home is celebrating after receiving a glowing inspection report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Not-for-profit Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home, run by Sanctuary Care, has been graded as ‘good’ for all five inspection categories – safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.
The report praised the home’s management and staffing team with statements from residents including: “It’s like a family”, “I like it here very much. It’s 10 out of 10” and “You cannot find a better place”.
Those sentiments were echoed by their relatives during the unannounced inspection, with comments including: “I think it is lovely. I would highly recommend this place” and “the staff are so lovely, all so caring, thoughtful and understanding”.
The report also acknowledged the care home team’s commitment to engaging with the local community and partner organisations to develop innovative activities for the residents.
These include opportunities to mix with children from local school and nursery groups who regularly visit Chyvarhas, as well as introducing residents to up-to-the-minute activities such as virtual reality experiences, 3D scanning and printing.
The report stated: “There was a wide range of activities within the service and staff encouraged people to engage with their hobbies and develop new interests.”
Michael Dickinson-Smith, Sanctuary Care home manager said: “We are delighted to read some of the wonderful comments in our latest CQC report, which are a true testament to our fantastic team and their passion for providing the very best care.
“I am particularly pleased that the report highlighted our commitment to providing such engaging and innovative experiences for our residents to enjoy, enriching their lives each and every day.”
The inspection at the end of January was the first assessment of the home since Sanctuary Care Limited took over its management.
