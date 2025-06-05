People in the Callington area are being invited to find out more about a proposed mining project at Kelly Bray.
Cornwall Resources Limited (CRL), the company leading the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper project, is holding a public information event at Callington Town Hall on Monday, June 9 from 11am to 1pm.
The drop-in session will provide an opportunity for the community to view project displays and speak directly with CRL staff ahead of a new phase of exploration borehole drilling at the Redmoor site.
Team members will be available to explain the displays, answer questions and offer updates on project plans and timelines.
The drilling programme is being supported by matchfunding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, managed through the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
These funds will support the planned drilling operations and associated exploration activities at Redmoor, which aims to responsibly assess one of the UK’s most prospective tungsten, tin and copper resources.
Drilling operations are set to begin before the end of June 2025 and will continue for up to six months. All activities will be undertaken in accordance with an existing planning permission granted by Cornwall Council.
In addition, CRL is preparing a General Permitted Development Order (GPDO) application to enable drilling from three additional pad locations near Redmoor Road. This application will be submitted after the completion of required environmental surveys and assessments.
CRL encourages residents to attend the session, learn more about the importance of the Redmoor project, and ask questions about how the work will be carried out with respect for the local community and environment.
