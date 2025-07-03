A popular Tavistock knitting group which raises money for charity by selling woolly products has launched a new appeal.
An informal knitting pop-in group meets every Wednesday morning (10am-12noon) at the Queen’s Head to socialise and enjoy their hobby or teach beginners the basics. They decorate a tree for the famous Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival in St Eustachius’ and hang dozens of their appealing little knitted angels overnight on a churchyard tree to amaze passers-by.
Tavistock street pastor Jo Wright leads the Crafty Knitters who have been supporting Macmillan Cancer Support for some time, will now ’knit one and pearl one’ in aid of Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS).
Jo said: “After a good few years raising money for Macmillan (after one of our knitters received great care from them), we've now decided it's time for a change.
“The mostly women at the Crafty Knitters are now supporting the local charity TASS. Each week, we make knitted and crochet small clothing items and toys to put in the basket on the bar at Wetherspoons (where we meet every Wednesday. There's a new TASS collection tin in the basket for anyone who'd like to contribute and buy our toys or clothes.”
The group will continue to hold one of the Macmillan coffee mornings in September (held across the country) with a knit sale and that will still raise money for Macmillan.
Jo added: “The group has grown and friendships deepened since we started over five years ago, but we'll always make space for more knitters if anyone would like to join us. Please just pop in – we're by the front door so everyone can see us. We've already started making Christmas decorations for the festival in the church in December and our famous angels will hopefully feature amongst them.”
