Legendary Royal Marine Lee Spencer has publicly launched his eventful life story.
Lee, famous as the one-legged former Royal Marine for his record-breaking Transatlantic rowing exploits, has been signing his autobiography for supporters. He is hailed as the world’s only physically disabled person to hold the world records in an endurance event.
The newly-written book, called ‘The Rowing Marine - crossing the Atlantic’ was launched by Lee at the Book Stop book shop in Tavistock where he also gave a short talk.
The Horrabridge celebrity, described by Prince Harry as ‘the definition of resilience and inspiration’ also has a growing reputation as a motivational speaker to schools and businesses.
His talks employ the maxim that disability should not define a person and that if you want to do something enough, you can realise your dreams and learn from setbacks.
Lee said: “I’m so pleased to see my book in print and in the shops. It’s been six years in the making with three years’ writing and three years’ editing and the major milestone of being picked up by a publisher. It’s a big plus to have it printed in time to have it on the shelves before Christmas.
“It’s been a very cathartic and enjoyable process. I must admit it’s been a totally different experience from the sort of writing I’ve been used to as a Royal (Marine). That was all about writing military intelligence reports. They’re purely factual and for one purpose and military audience.
“But writing a book about my life for the public is more creative and descriptive. It also makes it more of a challenge when I don’t have qualifications in English from school or anywhere. So, despite that, it is all written by me. No ghost writer was involved.”
Lee had help ensuring that his story did not compromise and inadvertently give away military intelligence sources, while ensuring the narrative remained accurate.
Lee is motivated to support veterans in recovery. He said: “There’s a lot for the reader to make them cry over my story, but also to make them laugh. Above all, I hope it’s inspirational. I hope it’s helpful for anyone suffering from self-doubt or wondering about what to do with their lives and about their place in the world.
“I’d like to think it might give people facing challenges the courage to follow their dreams. And that my example will help people who are not finding life easy to try something new that they’ve always wanted to do and not be deterred by any setbacks.
Cayle Royce, a former soldier who lost both legs serving in Afghanistan in 2012, attended Lee’s book launch. He became friends with Lee when they met in a military rehabilitation centre while recovering and they shared rowing exploits.
He proof-read Lee’s book and said: “I’m very proud of Lee. The book shows he’s been through dark times, which I shared. But he’s come out the other side into the light with his rowing records. It’s fantastic to see the book finally in print.”
