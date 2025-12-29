New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to this establishment:
• Rated 5: Boo to a Goose at PL19; rated on November 25
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: BSB Catering and Event Services LTD at Unit 5, Pixon Trading Centre, Pixon Lane, Tavistock; rated on December 3
• Rated 3: New Hot Food at 28 West Street, Okehampton; rated on December 5