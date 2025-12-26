The annual Boxing Day hunt in Tavistock was greeted with a crowd of anti-fox hunt protesters today.
The traditional rural pursuit could be the last as the government has promised to ban trail hunting.
Hundreds of pro-hunt supporters gathered from the largely rural area of West Devon to easily out number the placard-waving opponents on either side of the road in Bedford Square to celebrate the under-threat sport.
The Spooners & West Dartmoor Hunt gathered in a roped-off area surrounded by supporters and residents who gathered to enjoy a three-hundred-year-old spectacle.
However, traditional fox hunting with dogs to kill foxes is illegal in England, Wales and Scotland since the 2024 Hunting Act. Therefore, Spooners conducts trail hunting - where horse riders and dogs follow a fox scent laid across the countryside. Fox hunting as a pest control measure remains legal.
Trail hunting is claimed by opponents and the government to be a loophole in the Act for dogs to hunt foxes for ‘cruel’ sport. The government will consult on a proposed ban
Before they galloped up to Dartmoor, the hunt was addressed by hunt master Charlie Andrews who was drowned out by chants from members of Plymouth & West Devon Hunt Saboteurs, individuals, Devon Against Hunting and animal lovers.
Supporters say a ban on ‘harmless trail hunting’ would damage the local economy and a culture and way of life unique to the countryside. They say Labour is anti-countryside, following the ‘farming inheritance tax’ which comes into force in April.
Robert, a trail hunting supporter, said: “I can’t see the harm in trail hunting. I was all for fox hunting years ago, but now I see the harm. Also, its now illegal.
“It seems Labour is anti anything to do with the country way of life, what with the family tax, it’s just ideology and not necessarily to do with an animal welfare.
“Also, to stop any hounds hunting will stop sales of horse gear, trailers and all local businesses which rely on what is important to the rural economy.”
Hunt protester Andrew Smith, waved a plain-speaking placard. He said: “There’s so much evidence that the ban has not stopped these hunts killing foxes, even though trail hunting is only supposed to follow a scent and not chase foxes as a sport. It’s plain animal cruelty.
“I used to live on a farm and the hunt disregarded my parent’s rights as landowners, they just rode over our land. This is still a sport which often ends in the poor fox being ripped apart for entertainment.”
Jane Mayes, of Tavistock, said: “Fox hunting, whatever it’s called by its supporters is a barbaric sport and immoral.”
George shouted ‘shame on you’ with other campaigners. He said: “The huntsmen and people who support it say fox hunting is part of their culture and way of life, but then so was slavery at one time. Trail hunting is a pretence to cover up the fact foxes are still terrorised.”
The Countryside Alliance has promised to ensure any new law is fair and reasonable and there remains a future for hunting and hounds.
Protesters say the trail hunting leads to other wildlife suffering and remains an inhumane sport, despite the ban.
The League Against Cruel Sports urges a complete ban on fox hunting op any kind. Campaigners suggest an alternative drag hunts such as so-called’ clean-boot chases. This involves specially bred blood hounds and hunters on horseback chasing running fit humans in place of foxes in the countryside or a hounds following a pre-laid scent like aniseed over a set course.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.