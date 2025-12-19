With Christmas just around the corner, I want to send my warmest wishes to everyone this festive season. For many of us, it’s an opportunity to slow down, spend time with family and friends, and think about what really matters.
The story of Christmas has always meant a lot to me. The journey of Mary and Joseph, the birth of Jesus and the real hope that came with it. It is a story about kindness, love and joy and I see that same spirit reflected in so many of my constituents every day.
From neighbours helping one another, to volunteers giving their time to support local causes, to families supporting each other through both joyful and challenging times, our community is full of everyday acts of care that often go unseen but make a real difference.
Over the past year, I have loved meeting so many of you, visiting schools, supporting local charities and businesses and listening to your stories. It truly is the greatest privilege to represent South West Devon in Parliament. It’s also been wonderful to witness the ways people come together to help one another, whether that’s through volunteering, supporting local initiatives or simply checking in on a neighbour who may be struggling.
These small acts of kindness make South West Devon stronger and brighter. I also know Christmas isn’t easy for everyone. It can be a lonely or difficult time. If this is true for you, please remember you are not alone. There is support and kindness around you. Don’t forget that even a small gesture such as a phone call, a chat on the doorstep or a helping hand can mean a lot. In amongst the celebrations,
Christmas will also be a time for me reflect on my own faith. The story of Jesus reminds me that life isn’t always easy, but we can still respond with patience, love and service. It inspires me to listen to people’s concerns carefully, to help constituents to access the support they need, and to stand up for those whose voices are often overlooked or drowned out. Using my voice in Parliament and locally to represent you.
So whether you’re opening presents, sharing a meal, or enjoying a quiet moment at home, I hope this Christmas brings joy, peace, and hope to you and your loved ones. Let’s carry that spirit into the new year, continuing to build a community where everyone feels valued, supported and connected.
Also, a huge thank you to everyone who will be working this Christmas. Emergency services, NHS and care workers, shops and hospitality, farmers and carers. From me and my family to yours, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
