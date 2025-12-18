Broadcast legend Angela Rippon showed off some of her best moves at a seated exercise class in a special Christmas visit to Tavistock yesterday (Wednesday, December 17).
The famously fit and physically flexible television presenter is currently on TV adverts for smart meters and inspiring and amazing everyone by doing the splits on screen at the grand age of 81.
The celebrity former newscaster puts her ability to do the splits down to her love of dance and she amazed older people in-person by appearing at a fitness session and demonstrated her flexibility.
Angela joined in the seated activity session for those with restricted mobility at Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) and after the exercises she joined in a cuppa and mince pie.
Angela was born in Plymouth and has links with West Devon, and as a patron of TASS, has supported the charity for many years.
She is an award-winning, TV presenter and author of 14 books and has been a familiar face and voice on national television, radio and the stage for many years.
In 2017, she was appointed a CBE for services to Dementia Care in her role as development lead with Dementia Friendly Communities. This knowledge is valuable to TASS which supports older, vulnerable and isolated residents and those with mobility restrictions. The charity has recently started hosting sociable advice sessions for veteran uniformed service personnel.
Angela has always championed the local community and several charitable causes. In addition to TASS she is also a Patron of Stannary Brass Band and the Horrabridge Rangers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.