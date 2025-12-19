Several schools in the Tavistock area were lucky enough to be visited the week before Christmas Eve by Father Christmas and his chief elf, thanks to Tavistock Lions.
The presents were distributed according to suggestions from the teachers and were financed from the donation to the Lions Club by Tavistock Athletic Club following its very successful Town Relay event during Carnival Week. The presents included garden tools and sports equipment for the schools.
A Lions spokesman said: “It’s one of the highlights of the Lions year to see all the happy faces of the children as they see Father Christmas and his elves and receive their presents.”
Schools visited were Lamerton, Whitchurch, Tavistock, Horrabridge, St Rumon’s and St Peter’s schools, Gulworthy and Mary Tavy
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.