A volunteer first-aider is on a one-man mission to cover the Tavistock area in life-saving machines.
Paul Johnson, a former community first responder (a volunteer first-aider supporting emergency ambulance service paramedics) is asking for help in expanding the number of defibrillators he has already helped provide.
Paul, of Tavistock, started on his defibrillator campaign after seeing lives being saved by the machines which can restart hearts through easy operation by untrained passers-by.
He became a community responder after seeing someone collapse from a cardiac arrest on the building site where he was working and realised the importance of a first aider in the workplace. The colleague survived after first aid was administered before ambulance service paramedics arrived.
When Paul was a South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) first responder he and other responders raised money to fund some local 24hr 365 publicly accessible defibrillators (defibs) in the community. Now he ensures the defibrillators in Tavistock work.
He works as head of projects for Welcome Break, the motorway service station provider, and was given an award by his employer after raising awareness of the need for defibs in the workplace. For a time he had a defib for his work car when making site visits, for use when needed.
Paul said: “The potential value of the defib was illustrated when I offered to help a paramedic passing by who was attending a casualty outside the Duke of York pub in Tavistock and giving compressions. I could easily have used my defib from my car if needed.”
Now his priority is to support existing defibs as a so-called caretaker, providing new batteries or new pads and other maintenance. He is also raising funds to provide brand new defibs or fit new cabinets to allow existing indoor defibs to be moved outside, so they are accessible when public buildings are closed out of hours.
The upkeep and maintenance can be costly with pads at £80, batteries at £300, external boxes at £500 and new units at £1,000. The money will go towards replacing these as needed and, depending on how much is raised, new units around the community.
Paul said: “These devices save lives and have saved lives. If anyone is able to help it would be greatly appreciated and help towards potentially saving someone's life at the darkest of times.
He has started a crowdfunder to help support his work and is grateful for the ‘amazing response’ from all businesses. He said: “Are there any local companies that would like to help with the purchase of these?
“I know this is a lot to ask but I have before asked and the community comes together.
“Without the help of local businesses I cannot maintain these units which are life-saving devices, they have made a difference saving lives.”
Among the many Tavistock companies who have helped are: Worth electrical, Complete Care SW Ltd, CWC solicitors, Hayley Clarke Gardening and Men for All Seasons.
The crowdfunding link for donations for supporting Paul’s defibrillator campaign is here: https://tinyurl.com/p4vp6u6h
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.