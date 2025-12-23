The new Tavistock Meadows Junior Parkrun organised run for children was given a fun start with Santa blowing the whistle.
Hannah Worth, an event organiser, thanked town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey for attending as Father Christmas on Sunday, December 21: “It brought so much fun and joy for all the participants. He also clapped and cheered the runners. We also had an elf giving out finish tokens and treats.
“We had over 80 runners at the Christmas parkrun. The children enjoyed a fun warm-up before starting their two km.
“Children, aged four to 14, walk, run or skip their way around the course, often with family.”
Junior Parkrun is a free, weekly Sunday events for families. Details here: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/tavistockmeadows-juniors/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.