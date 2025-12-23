Santa came early for over 170 happy children who visited Father Christmas in the Lions Club Christmas grotto.
Two weekends raised £1,000 for the local branch of the children’s charity Young Lives vs Cancer.
The grotto, which was created free of charge by Sousette party planners Mia Alaoui and Kate Warren with the invaluable help of RM Builders, was based in the Carriage Room of the Bedford Hotel.
The grotto featured a craft area where the children made Christmas crackers and decorated a tree-shaped cookie supplied by the town’s Kings Bakery and a silver bauble all of which they took home.
Following a chat about their Christmas wishes, they received a wrapped customised gift, a surprise present and a badge saying that they had met Father Christmas at the Bedford Hotel and on leaving the grotto, they were presented with a festive sleeved souvenir photo of their visit.
A Lions spokesman said: “We are delighted at how popular the grotto has been with all sessions over two weekends totally sold out.
“We are very grateful to Mia and Kate for their idea and expertise in bring it to fruition and also for the support from the Bedford Hotel, RM Builder, Travis Perkins and those who had donated decorations.
“Once all the sums have been done, it is hoped that the club will be able to donate around £1,000 to Young Lives vs Cancer.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.