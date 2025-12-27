Artistic children from schools in central and west Devon have been praised for their Christmas card designs.
Central Devon MP Mel Stride launched his annual schools’ Christmas card design competition and has been inundated with high quality entries.
He said: “I was delighted to receive so many fantastic entries in my Christmas card competition this year. The creativity, effort and festive spirit on display were truly wonderful, and it made choosing the winners no easy task.
“Congratulations to our winner from South Tawton Primary School, and well done as well to the two excellent runners-up from Ide Primary School and Cheriton Fitzpaine Primary School.
“A huge thank you to all the pupils who took part - they can be very proud of their work.”
