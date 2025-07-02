Musical students and bowls players joined forces to help a Tavistock charity celebrate its fortieth birthday.
Mount Kelly College students reached the high notes to mark Tavistock Area Support Services fortieth anniversary birthday with a concert and a game of bowls.
Users and staff of TASS enjoyed a live performance of choir and solo singing and instrumentation by the college students at the unusual venue of Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club where the club members also treated everyone to a taster lesson in lawn bowls. An introduction to petanque was also offered to all attending.
The guests all socialised over cream teas and drinks, crossing the generational divide and learning about each others’ lives.
Debbie Morris, TASS manager, said: “This has been a wonderful day with our users and staff and volunteers celebrating our fortieth anniversary with a wide cross-section of generations. The Mount Kelly College students learned all about the older folk and vice versa. We all enjoyed the wonderful singing and playing of the students.
“The youngsters and some of our users also had a go at bowls, thanks to the bowls club. It was a perfect way to spend a summer’s and a good example of cross-generational engagement.”
Dan Robinson, Mount Kelly College head of music, said: “The students have really enjoyed performing for the people who use TASS and their staff. We have an active community engagement programme and this has been really rewarding for everyone and the music department is proud to be a part of this and see the students thriving as they demonstrate their skills.”
Debbie thanked deputy Tavistock Mayor Cllr Anne Johnson for attending to ceremonially open the event, volunteers Sarah and Pam for running the bowls club kitchen to provide snacks. The cream tea scones were baked by TASS staff member Laura Wilkinson, aided by Tavistock student Enya who is on a work experience placement with TASS.
