Tavistock traders have a won national recognition for rallying traders and the community to repel a parking meters plan.
Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) is celebrating reaching the final of the 2025 National BID Awards in the community category for its effective Stop The Meters Campaign, and in the event of the year category for the Tavistock Cream Tea Week.
The awards celebrate excellence, innovation and best practice among BIDs across the UK.
The meters campaign was launched by Tavistock BID to oppose the plan to charge for on-street high street parking that traders said would threaten the town centre’s vitality.
Tavistock BID led a campaign which galvanised businesses, stakeholders, residents and community groups to highlight the importance of accessible and affordable parking to the local economy. Ultimately, the campaign galvanised the movement that led to the complete withdrawal of the proposal in early 2024 in Tavistock and seven other towns across Devon.
Janna Sanders, Tavistock BID manager, said: “Reaching the finals in two national categories is a huge achievement for Tavistock. These projects reflect the passion, collaboration and resilience of our business community. We’re incredibly proud that both the Stop The Meters Campaign and Cream Tea Week have been recognised at a national level.”
She added: “The campaign demonstrates the important role BIDs play, not only in placemaking and promotion, but also as a strong voice for the local community.”
BID’s Cream Tea Week has become a highlight in the town’s calendar, celebrating the town’s heritage, boosting footfall and supporting businesses.
Janna said: “Tavistock BID would like to thank all local businesses, partners and members of the community who have supported these initiatives and helped put Tavistock on the national stage.”
Duane Carruthers, Tavistock Pannier market reeve (manager), said: “Tavistock Pannier Market houses 75 independent businesses, so when the news hit about parking meters coming to Tavistock, the market traders were very concerned how this would harm their businesses.
“Tavistock BID and Janna spearheaded a great campaign and were fundamental in preventing this going ahead, which was supported by local independent businesses. This was a great example of collaborative thinking and Janna’s efforts, helping maintain the economic health of Tavistock’s high street.”
Cllr. Steve Hipsey, town mayor: “It’s no exaggeration that Tavistock BID carried the campaign against on-street parking charges almost exclusively on its own shoulders. Its focus, organisation and determination were central to preventing them from being imposed on our town. BID gathered the evidence, led the public engagement and set out a compelling case.”
Jason Biram, of Roots and Shoots, said: “The BID fighting against parking meters and winning, stopped something that would have really hurt local trade. Knowing they were in our corner on a fundamental issue was a massive relief.”
He also highlighted BID’s other support to the economy and community: “They are behind the beautiful Christmas lights turning Tavistock into a festive destination. They champion Dickensian Evening bringing a buzz and a huge boost in footfall when we need it most. Their hanging baskets also make the streets welcoming.”
The National BID Awards winners will be announced in the new year.
