The family of a man who died following a collision on the A38 at Glynn Valley have paid tribute to his life.
Paul Rowe, aged 41, who was from Plymouth, suffered fatal injuries following a single vehicle collision on Sunday, June 22.
In a tribute to him, Paul’s family said: “As a family, we are so sad and shocked at the sudden passing of Paul on Sunday morning. He was a son, father, brother, uncle and cousin and he made a difference to anyone that met him and we couldn’t have been more proud of him for this.
“We are overwhelmed by the kind messages we have received from friends, work colleagues and even school friends, who he still kept in touch with.
“We are also humbled by the people who have helped Paul in his life and that he was so very well-liked. His life mattered and he made such a difference to anyone that knew him which we could not be more proud of, as that was Paul.
“We will always be eternally grateful he was part of our lives and will miss him every day.”
Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road for 12 hours for investigative work including an examination of the scene.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for any witnesses to come forward or anyone who may have relevant dashcam of the incident.
