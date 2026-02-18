A new alliance of people fighting extremism with the aim of reducing division in Tavistock have celebrated their launch.
Tavistock Together held a public gathering with food, music, speeches and song at the United Reformed Church (URC) on Wednesday, February 18.
The loose alliance has come together in response to what they see as the rising influence of far-right activists in the area.
This was seen recently when has been seen graphically when right wing and peace campaigners clashed in the town centre in January, which resulted in police attending. There was no physical violence, but peace campaigners reported verbal harassment and abuse,
There has also been increased online abuse and hatred reported on local social media groups.
Tavistock Together’s event attracted West Devon Green Party, TPAG, National Education Union, URC, Tavistock and Exeter Stand Up to Racism groups (TSUR) and a mixture of climate change, peace and anti-nuclear activists.
The event was also marshalled outside the church by Antifa (anti-fascist), a decentralised network of far-left activists who disrupt far-right extremism.
Lesley Crawford, chair of Tavistock Stand Up to Racism (TSUR), said: “There’s a lot of division in the country and increasingly locally, which is promoted in the mainstream media as well. A lot of people feel marginalised by the hate which is being spread and we feel that these people need hope with a showing of solidarity to stand up for them.”
Andy Cairns, of TSUR, said: “I was really pleased with the turnout for this new broad alliance. This movement cements the already close relationship between TSUR, Tavistock Peace Action Group, the Green Party and the United Reformed Church.
“A big thank-you to everyone who stood outside in the wet to make sure that far-right thugs didn't carry out their threat to disrupt the event.”
Sian Aubrey, ex-special needs teacher and TPAG supporter, said: “There are increasing numbers of people feeling marginalised because of their beliefs or origins or because they’re disabled. This alliance is showing them they’re not alone and we can give them a voice in the face of far-right hatred.”
Tavistock Together is part of a new broad national initiative supported by over100 organisations and a host of celebrities and campaigners, such as Lenny Henry and Paloma Faith.
The event raised funds for a coach of supporters from Tavistock to join a huge national ‘Love, Unity and Hope’ march by Together United in central London on Saturday, March 28, to demonstrate against the far right.
January’s town centre clash incident happened when Tavistock Peace Action Group (TPAG) complained of intimidation by hooded and masked far-right extremists dressed in black at its weekly peace vigil in Bedford Square in January.
Specialist police attended to prevent violence, by standing between the two groups after community officers were called.
In response to this clash, which included Tavistock Flag Force and travelling extremists, TSUR staged a counter protest in a show of defiance and solidarity with TPAG at another of its weekly Friday vigils. This vigil and subsequent protests this year have since passed off peacefully.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.