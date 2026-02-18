Youngsters from Brownies, Guides and schools brought the colours and joy of spring to Tavistock high street.

The children designed and made colourful floral garlands to hang in the windows of 24 shops to give businesses and shoppers a lift as spring beckons.

Tavistock College and Mary Tavy and Brentor School joined the 3rd and 4th Tavistock Brownies and 4th Tavistock Guides this morning (Wednesday, February 18) bearing bunches of daffodils with town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey to launch Paint the Town in Bedford Square.

A popular annual event since 2019, 'Paint the Town' is a celebration of spring in Tavistock.

Local shops and businesses reveal their spring window displays featuring garlands created by local schoolchildren and community groups.

Organised by Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID), the event is designed to bring spring colour, joy and a sense of optimism to the high street as it emerges from truly atrocious winter weather.

BID manager Janna Sanders said she was very pleased at the enthusiasm and creativity of the schools and groups involved.

“The idea behind the event is to bring spring colour into the town centre but also to get the community involved in helping the high street and showing support to traders during months that can be economically challenging,” she said.

“”We involve schools and community groups to engage them with and interest them in their town centre and what happens here.

“This event has a strong community ethos with schools and other groups all involved and working in partnership with Tavistock BID to celebrate our town. We have an amazing response from businesses wanting a garland and groups wanting to create one. The buzz in the town is really special.”

The event is judged by Cllr Hipsey as town mayor and awards are given out for the best garland in each category.

Tavistock Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey joins Mary Tavy and Brentor School pupils Violet Smith and Ruby French to launch Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project at the Flapjackery shop.
Tavistock mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey joins Mary Tavy and Brentor School pupils Violet Smith and Ruby French to launch Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project outside Flapjackery. (Tindle)
Bringing spring to the high street are schools and Brownie and Guide groups to mark Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project.
Shools and Brownie and Guide groups help launch Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project with that universal sign of spring, bunches of daffodils. (Tindle)
Bringing spring to the high street are Brownie and Guide groups to mark Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project.
Bringing spring to town. (Tindle)
Bringing spring to the high street are Brownie and Guide groups to mark Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project.
Pupils from Tavistock College help mark Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project. (Tindle)
Tavistock Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey joins Granito Lounge supervisor Tamzin Whitcomb launch Tavistock BID's Paint the Town project.
Tavistock mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey joins Granito Lounge supervisor Tamzin Whitcomb with one of the school displays in their window. (Tindle)
Organised by Tavistock BID, the event
Shopkeeper Dotty King shows off her window display decorated byTavistock Primary and Nursery School with her own additions. (Tindle)