Tavistock estate agents GB Property Management and Lettings has won the British Property Awards for lettings in Tavistock for the fourth consecutive year.
The award is given to estate agents that have demonstrated exceptional customer service based on 25 criteria including number of properties sold or let, the length of listing, the quality of the company’s online presence and the presentation of properties available.
Robert McLean from The British Property Awards said: “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry. such as cost, to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards.”
GB Property Management and Lettings has now been shortlisted for several national awards with the winners to be announced shortly.
