Tidy Tavi is appealing for more volunteers to help it keep the town litter free.
The volunteer litter-picking group meets on the first Saturday morning of each month outside Meadowlands Pool at 9.30am.
The volunteers are provided with equipment to pick up litter around the town and the litter-pick finishes at 12 noon.
It is a sociable occasion as well as a useful one.
The group enjoyed another successful outing last Saturday, February 8, focusing on Tavistock town centre, where volunteers of all ages worked together to clear litter from streets, paths and public spaces.
It was a great example of what Tidy Tavi does best: practical action, good company and visible results.
While the January session had to be cancelled due to icy conditions, the group is back on track and keen to welcome new volunteers, including families and first-timers.
How it works is simple. Tidy Tavi provides the equipment, guidance and a friendly welcome.
Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult, and many families enjoy making it a regular community activity.Volunteers give what time they can, work safely in small groups, and see the difference straight away.
If you care about keeping Tavistock litter-free, why not come along and help? To get involved, look out for Tidy Tavi updates on Facebook @Tidy_Tavi and join the next first-Saturday litter pick on Saturday, March 7.
