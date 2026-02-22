Fire crews are currently tackling a major blaze at The Promise School on Dartmoor View in Okehampton.
Fire Control received multiple calls this afternoon after flames and thick black smoke were seen from a distance coming from the school. Drone footage shows thick black smoke billowing from the roof of The Promise School as firefighters work below to tackle the blaze (Video Copyright Brian Johnston).
Six fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms and two water carriers are at the scene, along with police and ambulance crews.
Emergency services say the fire is now contained but are advising people to avoid the area. Residents in the Stockley Hamlet area are also being urged to keep doors and windows closed to prevent embers entering properties.
The Promise School is an SEND school catering for up to 100 children with social, emotional and mental health needs. There has been an outpouring of concern on social media, with many worried about what the fire will mean for pupils who cannot attend mainstream schools and may now face disruption to their education.
