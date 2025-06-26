A new Memory Tree in the Snowdrop Suite at Derriford Hospital will allow parents the chance to remember babies they have lost.
The tree funded through donations to Plymouth Hospitals Charity, gives families the opportunity to have a leaf engraved in memory of their baby, as a permanent tribute for those who wish to mark their loss within the hospital.
The Snowdrop Suite at Derriford Hospital provides a dedicated space for parents who experience the death of a baby, offering privacy and support at an extremely difficult time.
The installation of the Memory Tree coincides with National Bereaved Parents Day on July 3 to raise awareness and show support for all parents who have lost a child.
Jaime Straker, bereavement midwife at Derriford Hospital, said: “It has been truly amazing to see everyone's support and generosity, and it means that we now have this tree up and installed, and incredibly, we can offer a free leaf to families whose baby has sadly passed away.
The bespoke tree, adorned with delicate metal leaves and robins, was created by designer Claudia Ashley-Brown of Perspexangel Memory Tree Sculptures.
She said: “Baby loss is so deeply sad, and if the opportunity to have a baby’s name added to the tree brings bereaved parents some comfort, then I feel privileged to have been part of it.”
Corinne Smith, head of charity at Plymouth Hospitals Charity, said: “When we learned that Snowdrop hoped for a memory tree in the suite, we felt it was a beautiful idea that many would want to support.
“Launching a winter appeal seemed like the perfect way to make it happen.
“We’re truly thankful to everyone who contributed. Your kindness has helped create a lasting tribute and we hope it brings comfort to all who visit, now and in the years to come.”
