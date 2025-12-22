South West Water will continue to help customers with bills this winter, with a £200 million support package to extend assistance to families as the cost-of-living crisis continues.
The £200 million package, announced earlier this year, comes alongside the company’s commitment to eradicate water poverty by 2030. South West Water's measures to reduce water poverty include discounted tariffs, payment support, water efficiency advice, benefits entitlement checks, and the proactive identification of customers in need.
The initiative has already supported 125,000 people across the South West, and the extra money will allow that work to continue.
Lesley Horn, customer care manager at South West Water, said: “We know how challenging the festive period can be financially, and the last thing we want is for our customers to spend this special time worrying about their water bills.
“This December, and throughout the year, we’re committed to ensuring all our customers — especially those in vulnerable circumstances — receive the support they need.
“Our brilliant colleagues work hard all year round to deliver a service they can be proud of and always strive to put customers at the heart of everything we do.
“Around 125,000 customers now benefit from the support packages we offer, and we are working proactively to move customers in receipt of benefits or on lower incomes onto the lowest possible tariff for their circumstances.”
The Bank of England has cited that the average family spends an extra £700 in the run-up to Christmas.
The company is also investing in local communities through its £5m Better Futures programme — an initiative that enables community groups to promote well-being, education, and environmental resilience. This ensures that help reaches both individual households and their wider communities.
For more information or to find out what help is available, visit Financial support | South West Water or call 0344 346 1010.
