Okehampton Community Kitchen will be hosting its annual community Christmas event on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, December 25 and 26 at Fairplace Church Hall this year.
The Okehampton Community Christmas event is open to everyone and will run from 10am to 4pm. A range of food, drink and festive activities will be available.
Previous community Christmas events have included a late breakfast buffet, a Christmas carol singalong, and children’s arts and crafts.
The initiative was initially established to offer enjoyable Christmas activities to struggling individuals and families.
Rebecca Green from Okehampton Community Kitchen said: “There are so many reasons why people struggle. It’s not just people living on their own. It might be someone with a young child who is on their own. It could be elderly people. There are people stuck in temporary housing and people who don’t have relatives in the UK.”
