A group of volunteers who sew and craft in aid of Tavistock parish church made someone very happy this Christmas after they won this lovingly-made cheery patchwork quilt.
The e Vintage Green crafting group raffled their homemade patchwork quilt at this year’s hugely successful Christmas Tree Festival in St Eustachius’ Church.
The winning ticket holders were delighted to be able to give the colourful creation to a member of their family after many years of entering the annual raffle at the festival.
Sarah Pendle, congregation member, said: “Julie was the lucky winner, with her loving family determined to win it for her after several unsuccessful years of buying tickets.
“The blanket was made by Pam Hunter and Lyn Copson, with a glow-in-the-dark charm pack of squares combined with red fabric to bring them together and then quilted with a lovely tartan fleece backing. A cosy quilt to snuggle under on a cold winter’s day.”
The festival raised £16,000 in total, from Vintage Green products and donations from festival visitors. This will go towards maintaining and adding to the church building.
