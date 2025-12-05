A community group of singers and instrumentalists is staging a special Christmas show in Hatherleigh.
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs (SSOC) will unwrap the spectacular Christmas Crackers 2 at Hatherleigh Community Centre on Saturday, December 20, at 7.30pm.
SSOC are turning Hatherleigh Community Centre into a full-blown festive playground with their brand-new Christmas concert – a night of big tunes, bad jokes and good old-fashioned community cheer.
The contemporary local musicians and singers from West Devon will be serving up a sleigh-load of seasonal favourites with a modern twist. Audiences can expect everything from feel-good pop and rock Christmas hits to lush film-style orchestrations – all powered by energy and humour.
Chris Anderson, group director, said: “There are plenty of beautiful, traditional carol services around here already, so what we have created is a Christmas night out where you can wear your best ridiculous jumper, sing along, laugh, maybe shed a tiny tear and go home feeling like someone’s turned your festive batteries back on again.”
In true Stand Sure style, the programme mixes Christmas chart favourites with unexpected gems, all arranged for the group. The concert features a prize for the best Christmas jumper, so audiences are encouraged to go big on sequins, LEDs and tinsel.
Chris added: “Life feels pretty heavy for a lot of people at the moment. If we can give our audience a couple of hours where they forget about the outside world and just enjoy being in a room full of live music, laughter and community, that’s a Christmas gift in itself.”
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs describes itself as a modern music community with no auditions. Concerts have become a highlight of the calendar for music-lovers of all ages. The group rehearses weekly at Hatherleigh Community Centre and performs throughout the year.
