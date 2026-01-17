HUNDREDS of people took to the streets of Exeter today, Saturday, January 17, when a protest and counter-protest took place - the third of its kind since October.
Members of Britain First and other groups were joined by UKIP leader Nick Tenconi to march through the city.
When the group, estimated at less than 100 people, arrived at Bedford Square, the group was met with the counter protest from Exeter Stand up to Racism.
There was plenty of chanting and flag waving as the two groups faced off against each other, kept apart by dozens of police officers.
Nick Tenconi led chanting of the Britain First and other groups but they were outnumbered by the cheering and chanting by the counter protest group, estimated at between 850 and 1,000 people.
Some farmers with tractors joined the beginning of the Britain First and UKIP anti-migrant march.
Not long after the start of the Britain First and UKIP march a man approached Nick Tenconi and the man was quickly taken to the ground by Nick’s security team.
Police then surrounded the man to protect him, pushing back Britain First and UKIP supporters.
Patriots of Britain released a video of the incident and said: “Lefty agitator tries to physically assault Nick Tenconi in Exeter at the first UKIP march of the year.
“Members of his security team swiftly acted and professionally put him down.
“That’s how it’s done lads”.
The police used a Section 60AA order which gave officers additional powers to require the removal of face coverings or any other item used for the purpose of concealing someone’s identity.
Police also utilised powers under Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act, which set out legal conditions on organisers and participants around the routes, the length of time a protest could take place, and the areas where respective groups could convene.
Both groups followed pre-determined routes and there were restrictions on where people could gather.
Diana Moore, from Exeter Green Party, said afterwards: “Today in Exeter hundreds of people turned out to reject Britain First and UKIPs divisive message.
“Even though their leader joined them they didn’t have many people with them.
“Minorities are not the cause of our country’s problems.
“Exeter is not without its problems, but it is a great place to live and work and our diverse community lives well together.”
UKIP Leader Nick Tenconi said on Facebook afterwards: “The people of Exeter demand mass-deportations”.
He also said: “Honoured to stand with our farmers and patriots in Exeter today.
“Our resolve will not be broken.”
Stand up to Racism said on social media: “Exeter today shows how it’s possible to drive the far right back.
“In just a week an amazing turn out mobilised from trade unions, campaign, antiracist and community groups.
“We need to replicate this model to get a monster turn out on the Together demo in London on March 28.”
They added: “Fantastic turn out by antiracists and antifascists in Exeter today - overwhelmingly outnumbered a feeble turn out by the far right.”
