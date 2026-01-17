HUNDREDS of people took to the streets of Exeter today, Saturday, January 17, when a protest and counter-protest took place - the third of its kind since October.

During the Exeter is for Everyone Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2638
During the Exeter is for Everyone Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2638 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
UKIP Leader Nick Tenconi holding the microphone as he leads anti-migrant chanting. AQ 0963
UKIP Leader Nick Tenconi holding the microphone as he leads anti-migrant chanting. AQ 0963 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Members of Britain First and other groups were joined by UKIP leader Nick Tenconi to march through the city.

When the group, estimated at less than 100 people, arrived at Bedford Square, the group was met with the counter protest from Exeter Stand up to Racism.

There was plenty of chanting and flag waving as the two groups faced off against each other, kept apart by dozens of police officers.

Britain First and UKIP marchers make their way down Exeter High Street. AQ 2588
Britain First and UKIP marchers make their way down Exeter High Street. AQ 2588 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The counter-gathering by Stand up to Racism Exeter is for Everyone and police line. AQ 2552
The counter-gathering by Stand up to Racism Exeter is for Everyone and police line. AQ 2552 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Nick Tenconi led chanting of the Britain First and other groups but they were outnumbered by the cheering and chanting by the counter protest group, estimated at between 850 and 1,000 people.

Some farmers with tractors joined the beginning of the Britain First and UKIP anti-migrant march.

Exeter Pride and other groups in Bedford Square. AQ 2548
Exeter Pride and other groups in Bedford Square. AQ 2548 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Morris dancers at the counter protest in Bedford Square. AQ 2615
Morris dancers at the counter protest in Bedford Square. AQ 2615 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Not long after the start of the Britain First and UKIP march a man approached Nick Tenconi and the man was quickly taken to the ground by Nick’s security team.

Police then surrounded the man to protect him, pushing back Britain First and UKIP supporters.

Patriots of Britain released a video of the incident and said: “Lefty agitator tries to physically assault Nick Tenconi in Exeter at the first UKIP march of the year.

“Members of his security team swiftly acted and professionally put him down.

“That’s how it’s done lads”.

Exeter is for Everyone in Bedford Square. AQ 2550
Exeter is for Everyone in Bedford Square. AQ 2550 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Inclusive Exeter and other groups in the Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2650
Inclusive Exeter and other groups in the Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2650 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The front of the Britain First/UKIP march. AQ 2562
The front of the Britain First/UKIP march. AQ 2562 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The police used a Section 60AA order which gave officers additional powers to require the removal of face coverings or any other item used for the purpose of concealing someone’s identity.

Police also utilised powers under Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act, which set out legal conditions on organisers and participants around the routes, the length of time a protest could take place, and the areas where respective groups could convene.

Both groups followed pre-determined routes and there were restrictions on where people could gather.

Frankie Ruffolo of Exeter with his banner in the Britain First/UKIP march. AQ 2597
Frankie Ruffolo of Exeter with his banner in the Britain First/UKIP march. AQ 2597 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Trans Pride Exeter in the Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2682
Trans Pride Exeter in the Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2682 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Diana Moore, from Exeter Green Party, said afterwards: “Today in Exeter hundreds of people turned out to reject Britain First and UKIPs divisive message.

“Even though their leader joined them they didn’t have many people with them.

“Minorities are not the cause of our country’s problems.

“Exeter is not without its problems, but it is a great place to live and work and our diverse community lives well together.”

Exeter City Council Leader Phil Bialyk said Exeter was for Everyone at the Stand up to Racism gathering in Bedford Square. AQ 2700
Exeter City Council Leader Phil Bialyk said Exeter was for Everyone at the Stand up to Racism gathering in Bedford Square. AQ 2700 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The Stand up to Racism march moves down Exeter High Street. AQ 0970
The Stand up to Racism march moves down Exeter High Street. AQ 0970 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

UKIP Leader Nick Tenconi said on Facebook afterwards: “The people of Exeter demand mass-deportations”.

He also said: “Honoured to stand with our farmers and patriots in Exeter today.

“Our resolve will not be broken.”

During the Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2631
During the Stand up to Racism march. AQ 2631 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

One of the banners at the Stand up to Racism gathering in Bedford Square. AQ 2693
One of the banners at the Stand up to Racism gathering in Bedford Square. AQ 2693 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Stand up to Racism said on social media: “Exeter today shows how it’s possible to drive the far right back.

“In just a week an amazing turn out mobilised from trade unions, campaign, antiracist and community groups.

“We need to replicate this model to get a monster turn out on the Together demo in London on March 28.”

They added: “Fantastic turn out by antiracists and antifascists in Exeter today - overwhelmingly outnumbered a feeble turn out by the far right.”