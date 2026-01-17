DEVON County Council has joined forces with the f40 group to call on Government for urgent education reform and fairer funding for schools and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.
The Council is supporting f40’s campaign for a complete reset of the education system, including sweeping reforms to tackle the SEND crisis and ensure every child has the support they need to thrive.
With demand for SEND support currently outstripping funding, local authorities in England are projected to face a cumulative SEND deficit of £6 billion by April 2026 unless significant changes are made.
Councillor Denise Bickley, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND, said: “Every child deserves the chance to reach their full potential, regardless of where they live or their individual needs.
“The current system is failing too many families and schools, and the funding gap is widening.
“We are calling on Government to deliver bold, lasting reforms backed by sufficient funding, not just promises, so that councils can provide sustainable, high-quality education and SEND support.
“Devon’s schools and children cannot afford to wait.”
Councillor Bickley and Councillor Richard Jefferies, Devon’s Lead Member for Children’s Services, will attend an event in Westminster on Monday, January 19.
The event brings together f40 MPs and Cabinet Members for Education to discuss the challenges facing the education sector and share practical suggestions for reform.
Both councillors will be highlighting the impact of current funding disparities on Devon’s schools and the urgent need for systemic change.
The f40 group, which represents 43 local authorities among the lowest funded in England, is urging Government to reform the SEND system to prioritise early intervention and inclusion in mainstream education; provide investment and resources for schools to meet rising demand; and improve the National Funding Formula to ensure fair distribution of funding across all schools.
Currently, Devon schools receive just under £5,000 less per mainstream pupil for Gross Dedicated Schools Grant funding. Devon’s SEND funding is 60% less than the highest funded Local Authorities.
f40 argues this is fundamentally unfair and undermines the principle that no child should be worth less than another.
For more information about f40 and to view funding comparisons across England, visit: www.f40.org.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.