A charity is appealing for runners to raise funds by entering the Plymouth Half Marathon.
Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) has 25 allocated spaces in the Plymouth Half Marathon, Sunday, May 17, to support its three children’s hospices.
CHSW runners can buy an initial charity place for £10 (including a running vest). Entrants should promise to raise at least £100 sponsorship. Once £50 is raised, a place will be confirmed.
Kiley Pearce, of CHSW, said: “Kit yourself out in our branded running vest as you complete this scenic race.
“We’d love to invite runners to join Team CHSW and help support families whose children face a life-limiting diagnosis.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.