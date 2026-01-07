Adventurous runners who like off-road racing are invited to enter a popular charity 10k event in aid of firefighters.
The Dartmoor Charity Run is organised by Princetown Fire Station on Friday, May 29, starting at 6pm, aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.
The race starts at the fire station and follows rocky paths with only a short paved stretch, spectacular moorland views and a few hills.
A race organiser said: “Lace up for the Dartmoor Charity 10k Run and help raise funds for our hardworking firefighter heroes. Join us for the Dartmoor Charity Run, an event bringing people together to support an amazing firefighter charity.
“Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply up for a fun challenge, this is a fantastic way to make a difference while enjoying the stunning Dartmoor scenery. All abilities of runners with any experience are welcome and dogs can also be taken on the race.
“After the run, stick around for the usual fantastic cakes, barbecue and beer. This is a brilliant, friendly event with a great atmosphere. Come run, support a great cause, and enjoy a brilliant evening out on Dartmoor.”
This will be the fourth event. Last year’s raised £4,045.50 for the Fire Fighters Charity with previous races raising a total of £10,000.
The Fire Fighters Charity exists to supports firefighters to keep fit and well to keep doing the job they love.
Firefighters could need the charity’s support if they are trying to adapt to an injury, condition or illness, feeling the stress of the job, approaching retirement or struggling with other personal challenges.
The charity supports serving or retired retained or full-time officers and their partners or loved ones. The charity offers someone to talk to or a place to turn, to listen and help.
