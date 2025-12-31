The RSPCA is encouraging members of the public in the South West to take part in fundraising challenges throughout 2026 as incidents of abandonment rise.The animal welfare charity has announced that many of the fundraising challenges are now open for applications, with events including:
- The Bath 50 challenge (March 28)
- The South West Coast 50 challenge (July 25)
- The Great West Run (May 24)
- The Great South Run (October 18)
- The Isle of Wight Challenge (May 23)
- The Jurassic Coast challenge (May 16/17)
Abi Mustard, events manager at the RSPCA, said: “We have so many opportunities across the South West area for animal lovers to find a challenge to suit them, from running or trekking to something more adrenaline-pumped like a bungee jump - it’s the perfect time to set yourself a challenge for 2026 and do something amazing for animals at the same time.
“Our amazing fundraisers do vital work supporting us in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming or releasing thousands of animals every year. By raising money for the RSPCA, you’ll join animal lovers from across the region, and the whole country, determined to stop animal cruelty and neglect.”
The RSPCA is also offering national and international challenges for the more adventurous, such as:
- The National Three Peaks Challenge (June to July 2026)
- Lands End to John O’Groats (June 2-15)
- London to Paris cycle (June, July, and September 2026)
- Snowdon at Night (May, June, and August 2026)
- Walk to Remember (September 13)
- 50 Miles in March with sign-ups opening on January 20
Anyone fundraising for the RSPCA will receive a pack full of ideas and materials to help. Once fundraisers have reached £50, they can also receive an RSPCA-branded running vest or technical T-shirt, items for family and friends, and join a dedicated Facebook group to talk to other supporters.
The RSPCA predicts animal abandonment levels in 2025 will be the highest in six years.
