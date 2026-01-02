New year is often a time for change and Yelverton firefighters are asking for any unwanted clothes to be donated to the Fire Fighters Charity.
Pre-loved clothes can be bagged and placed in a donation bank outside Yelverton Fire Station, Dousland Road. The wearable clothes are sent abroad and the rest is made into products such as car upholstery. The Bag It and Bank It charity has raised £3m for Fire Fighters Charity with collection at stations nationwide.
Every bag donated helps fund vital mental health, physical rehabilitation and wellbeing support for fire service staff.
It also helps the planet, with 95 per cent of donated textiles being reused and three per cent recycled.
Find other fire station charity clothing banks here: https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/.../bag-it-and...
