Once again St Paul’s Church in Yelverton was packed on Christmas Eve for the crib service telling the story of Christ’s birth.
The congregation, of families, young and old and from all backgrounds, enjoyed a light-hearted enactment of the Nativity story.
The audience were invited to use suspend belief to imagine time-travelling back to Bethlehem courtesy of the drama, by Corinne Shutt, called ‘Angel Air’.
The enactment revisited that first Christmas and discovered again the message of God’s love in sending Jesus.
Through carols and drama the story unfolded helped by a grumpy inn keeper (played by Corinne Shutt) whose heart melted when confronted with the newly born baby.
Narrator Richard Byrn ensured a ‘safe landing’ for everyone attending at the start of the Christmas festivities.
Alice Hobbs, together with baby Sebastian, added to the drama as a real life Mary and baby Jesus to complete the crib scene.
The whole community was invited to attend West Dartmoor Mission Community's annual crib service.
The event is traditionally light-hearted and entertaining to appeal to anyone of any age.
A Christmas Crib Service is a family-friendly church service that joyfully retells the Nativity story using carols, prayers, and involves children dressing up as characters (Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds).
The event creates a manger scene, making the ancient tale interactive and accessible for all ages. It's designed to be a magical way to begin Christmas, focusing on the birth of Jesus.
