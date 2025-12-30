EXETER Cathedral will host a special event this month with Michael Morpurgo.
On Tuesday, January 27, Clare and Michael Morpurgo, will be joined by Carol Hughes, widow of poet Ted Hughes, to share a collection of poems in celebration of the natural world.
Their heartfelt readings will be beautifully complemented by music from Vivaldi, Vaughan Williams, Haydn, and Max Richter, performed by the Iddesleigh String Quartet.
This special concert will mark the 50th anniversary of the charity Farms for City Children, which was established by Clare and Michael Morpurgo.
It will take place on Tuesday, January 27, beginning at 7pm.
Find out more and book your ticket at https://www.exeter-cathedral.org.uk/whats-on/events/my-heart-was-a-tree-with-michael-morpurgo/
