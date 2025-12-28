A CREDITON man who was an accomplished musician and family man was remembered at his funeral service, held at Exeter and Devon Crematorium.
Cyril May was a founding member of the Dartmoor Folk Festival, and a full time member of the Dartmoor Pixie Band for nearly 40 years.
He made many guest appearances with the band after he “retired”, most recently at the 2025 festival in August.
He was a wonderfully kind man, lived for his music and always supported his friends, the band, and the festival in any way he could.
Cyril was born in Drewsteignton on December 15, 1933 to his parents Les and Norah.
He attended schools in Spreyton and North Tawton.
At the age of 12 he started making dough for Radmore Bakers who delivered their bread and other baked goodies locally.
When Cyril was 15, he started his apprenticeship with Palmers Builders in Spreyton and was paid the grand sum of £1.10 per week!
After five years, Whippell Builders in Exeter signed off his indentures and he was a fully qualified carpenter.
At aged 20, and something he was very proud of, Cyril started his National Service as a driver. One of the vehicles he used to drive was a black Humber Super Snipe. As well as chauffeuring higher ranking personnel, his passengers included royalty!
Jason Rice, chairman of the Dartmoor Folk Festival and fellow member of the Dartmoor Pixie Band said at the funeral: “When Cyril was on leave, he would cycle to village hall country dances with his friend Ken, and it was at one of these dances in Newton St Cyres that he met his future wife, Hazel.
“They were married on December 16, 1957, a day after his birthday.
“I’m sure I remember Hazel saying that it was the best birthday present he could have had! They were married for over 65 years, and proudly displayed a telegram from The Queen on their living room wall congratulating them on 60 years of marriage.”
After they were married, Cyril worked for Woodman’s Builders in Exeter, working on many big projects including the building of Exeter Market and new parts of Exeter University. Cyril progressed to the role of Foreman, and he worked on many housing estates all over Devon.
After Woodman’s, Cyril worked for Eakers in Crediton.
Cyril and Hazel’s daughter Karen was born in 1962, and both Cyril and Hazel were incredibly proud of her and in particular what Karen achieved with her career in banking.
Jason added: “After leaving Eakers, Cyril went to work for Martin’s Caravans in Exeter. Some of you may know that the firm was owned by Anthony Martin, who is Chris Martin’s (of Coldplay fame) Dad!
“Cyril was at work one day, and Anthony told him that his son Chris wanted him to go to London to listen to his new band. Anthony said he didn’t want to go.
“He played Cyril the demo tape, and Cyril said, ‘I think you should go as I think they could be as big as the Beatles!” The rest, as they say, is history…’”
Some years ago, Cyril was diagnosed with a cancerous spot in the back of one of his eyes. And through chance, Karen and son-in-law Peter were put in touch with a top specialist at Moorfield’s Eye Hospital in London through an eye surgeon they sat next to at a Rugby match.
Cyril spent many years of his later life caring for Hazel after she suffered a severe stroke.
Jason added: “Cyril’s biggest passion in life was his music, and many of you here today will have met him through his playing with the Dartmoor Pixie Band.
“Cyril joined Bob Cann, and the Dartmoor Pixie Band in 1974, originally playing both mouth organs and melodeon before taking over as drummer in 1981. His drumming style was perfect for country dancing and helped give the music plenty of ‘Lift’ which is just the way it should be.
“Playing with the band took Cyril and Hazel to nearly every village hall all over Devon and Cornwall, and further afield, even making an appearance with the band on the BBC Pebble Mill radio programme, and playing at Cecil Sharp House, the London HQ of the English Folk Dance and Song Society.
“Cyril loved to dress up and often used his skills as a carpenter to build fancy sets for the stage or a practical joke such as a pretend cake that he would jump out of in front of an unsuspecting audience.
“Cyril often told a story where he, Bob, and the rest of the band were driving to a dance and running late because they couldn’t find the hall. There was a man up a ladder cutting a hedge so they wound down the window and asked him for directions which he gave, and then signed off by saying you won’t be able to miss it is as when you get near you will hear the band. And Cyril said, I don’t think so, we’re the band!”
“Thankfully, Cyril made sure he passed his style of drumming on to the band’s current drummer, Thomas White, by teaching him from a very young age. He used to sit Thomas from about three years old on his knee, something he would struggle to do in later life with Thomas growing up to become captain of a Devon rugby team!
“As well as being in the band, Cyril played a big part in organising the Dartmoor Folk Festival being a founding member, and the committee chairman for a number of years before craftily passing the baton over to me in 1999 when I was 25! He spent the weekend at this year’s festival and had a wonderful time catching up with lots of old friends, judging the Stepdance competition, and playing his ‘gob irons’ (mouth organs) with his beloved Dartmoor Pixie Band.”
Cyril was a big fan of Dorset band The Yetties, and Cyril and Hazel were personal friends of the band for many years. Cyril was very proud that he had played drums with them on several occasions and often reminisced about those occasions.
Cyril led a full, healthy and active life for very nearly 92 years, passing away on November 28, 2025.
Jason concluded: “There have been many tributes and comments made about Cyril, all testament to his likeable character and his kindness.
“He always had a story to tell, a joke to crack, a tune to play and an unrivalled zest for life. He supported his family and friends in any way that he could, and I think it is safe to say that we are all going to miss him very much.”
Donations, in Cyril’s memory will be given to Age Concern Crediton and Dartmoor Folk Festival’s 50th Anniversary. These can be sent, c/o A White and Sons of Crediton.
