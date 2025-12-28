“Cyril often told a story where he, Bob, and the rest of the band were driving to a dance and running late because they couldn’t find the hall. There was a man up a ladder cutting a hedge so they wound down the window and asked him for directions which he gave, and then signed off by saying you won’t be able to miss it is as when you get near you will hear the band. And Cyril said, I don’t think so, we’re the band!”