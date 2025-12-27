People in Devon are being asked to be plan ahead for the festive period by choosing the right services for their needs, ordering prescriptions in advance and getting vaccinated against winter viruses.
As winter approaches and the Christmas period nears, NHS Devon is encouraging residents to take simple steps to stay well and be prepared, to help access the right health support when they need it.
This is at a time when many GP practices and pharmacies will be operating limited hours.
By making full use of local services such as their pharmacy, Devon residents can help protect their own health while reducing pressure on GP practices and Emergency departments for people who really need them.
Dr Peter Collins, chief medical officer, NHS Devon, said: “Winter is a challenging time for health services, particularly over longer bank holiday periods.
“All our services are working together to prioritise care to those most in need. Making the right choices by planning ahead, checking and using local services for minor conditions, residents can help ensure they stay well while keeping urgent and emergency services free for those who need them most.
“It is still critical that those needing emergency or life-saving care contact 999 or attend ED but we ask everyone else to choose the best service for their medical need. If your condition isn’t life-threatening, call 111 or go online, or use your GP or local pharmacy first.”
Community pharmacies across Devon offer quick, expert advice and treatment for a wide range of common conditions - without the need for a GP appointment. Pharmacies can support with common issues such as sore throats, ear infections and sinusitis.
Pharmacists are highly trained clinicians and can recommend treatment, supply over-the-counter medication, and in some cases provide prescription-only medicines.
Before you need care, residents are encouraged to check the opening times of their local NHS Minor Injury Units and Urgent Treatment Centres services using the One Devon website.
Check which pharmacies are open over the four-day weekend on the NHS pharmacy opening hours website here.
The people in Devon most at risk of becoming seriously unwell from flu this winter are being urged to get their flu vaccine as cases of flu continue to rise across the county.
Some Devon GPs, vaccination centres and community pharmacies are offering flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccinations through the national booking systems or local booking systems on their own websites.
Some pharmacies offer free flu vaccinations – for children aged 2-3 and eligible adults over 18, with walk-ins appointments available. Information is updated daily on the NHS website
For life-threatening emergencies like someone who is unconscious, struggling to breathe, has a severe allergic reaction, is experiencing a seizure for the first time, or has a serious injury or bleeding that won't stop, call 999. Find your nearest urgent or emergency care services in Devon here.
