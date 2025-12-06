CHRISTMAS has come early in Harrowbarrow, where the volunteers of Tamar Valley Pantry are jingling with pride after completing their all-important ‘Elf and Safety’ training – just in time for the shop’s very first festive season.
Launched in late October, the community shop has quickly become a twinkling hub of local life. With seven committee members and 36 enthusiastic volunteers, the Pantry is buzzing with neighbours popping in for essentials, treats, and friendly chats — and the festive buzz is growing by the day.
Located in the Harrowbarrow and Metherell Village Hall car park, the Pantry is open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am to 4.30pm, offering a truly Santa-approved selection.
Shelves are stacked with local meats, Cornish cheeses, fresh produce, pasties, cakes, breads, newspapers and more, while a coffee machine provides steaming cups of cheer, with a cosy seating area for anyone wanting to pause and enjoy the community atmosphere.
“We take our responsibilities very seriously, but we like to have a bit of fun with it, too!” joked volunteer Malcolm Rowe. “We’re always happy to go the extra mile to help our customers and keep everyone in tip-top ’Elf. We’ve learnt everything from safe food handling to helping Santa with his stocking-up duties. After six weeks open, we’re ready to make this Christmas a special one.”
The idea for the Pantry snowballed after the closure of the beloved village post office run by Adrian and Mandy Parkes, who retired last year after 25 years of service. Determined not to lose a vital community meeting point, local residents joined forces to create something new and something special.
“Adrian and Mandy gave so much to this village,” said founding member Karen Bennett. “We wanted to honour that by building a place that brings people together. Our volunteers have been incredible.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.