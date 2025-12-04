CENTRAL Devon MP Sir Mel Stride has visited RSPCA Devon Little Valley Animal Shelter on the outskirts of Exeter to meet staff and volunteers and learn more about their work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals from across the county.
Set in 21 acres of Devon countryside, Little Valley has been serving the community for more than 30 years and provides safe, specialist care for dogs, cats, rabbits and small animals.
The shelter also plays an important role in reuniting lost pets with their owners and supporting the wider public with welfare advice.
Sir Mel heard how the shelter has grown into a thriving community hub, supported by an extensive network of volunteers, fundraisers, and friends groups. Their retail arm and local fundraising events help sustain the charity’s operations, while gifts left in wills play a vital part in supporting its long-term mission.
“Little Valley does remarkable work supporting vulnerable animals and the people who care about them,” said Sir Mel.
“It was inspiring to see first-hand the dedication of the staff and volunteers who put so much into giving these animals a second chance. This is a vital community asset, and I am hugely grateful for everything they do.”
The visit also highlighted the increasing pressures on animal welfare organisations, including rising demand for rescue services and growing operational costs.
“Our community and our local representatives play a huge part in sharing our work,” said RSPCA Devon Fundraising Manager Hayley Hukku.
“It was a pleasure to welcome Mel to Little Valley and update him on the progress of our building project, the new home for small animals at RSPCA Devon, named The Warren, and also to highlight to importance of local fundraisers and support to help us be here for animals in need across Devon.”
